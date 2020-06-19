Trump Tweets Video Showing Fake CNN Logo and Chyron, Twitter Labels It: ‘Manipulated Media’

President Trump’s vendetta against CNN continued Thursday evening, and the latest example is especially weird.

Many will recall the viral video from September of last year showing two toddlers, a Black boy and a white boy, running towards each other and giving one another a big hug. After the hug, the Black boy ran past the white boy and the white boy tried to catch up to his friend.

A cute moment.

A supporter of the president doctored the viral video, showing the white baby running after the Black baby, accompanied by a fake CNN logo with the chyron: “Terrified Todler Runs From Racist Baby.” Then the chyron changed to: “Racist Baby Probably a Trump Voter.”

Trump tweeted it out:

It goes without saying that CNN did not depict the story in this manner. There’s also the fact that CNN’s chyrons don’t look like what’s shown in the video, and toddler is spelled wrong.

From CNN comms department:

CNN did cover this story – exactly as it happened. Just as we reported your positions on race (and poll numbers). We’ll continue working with facts rather than tweeting fake videos that exploit innocent children. We invite you to do the same. Be better. https://t.co/T1nBtejZta — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) June 19, 2020

Perhaps the most interesting part of this story, however, is how Twitter, the platform, reacted to the tweet. It labeled Trump‘s fake CNN tweet as “manipulated media.” According to our Adweek colleague Scott Nover, this is the right move, per company policy.

Twitter just slapped a “manipulated media” tag on @realDonaldTrump’s tweet with a fake CNN logo/chyron. It links out to the policy here: https://t.co/4vpXXpUqLJ pic.twitter.com/4iSlrKwYAZ — Scott Nover (@ScottNover) June 19, 2020

As of publication time, the doctored video has almost 8 million views.

It remains to be seen whether the caretakers of these toddlers track down the actual creator of the video and take legal action.

