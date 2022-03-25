CNN Promotes Jon Adler to SVP of Program Development, Original Series

Longtime CNN Original Series staffer Jon Adler has been promoted to SVP of Program Development, Original Series.

CNN Original Series boss and network interim co-head Amy Entelis announced the promotion Friday morning.

“With the expansion of our mandate to create premium long-form programming for CNN+, Jon’s experience developing distinctive content for CNN linear will now benefit our newest platform,” Entelis writes in a note to staff. “Jon is one of the most passionate advocates for all things CNN and we are excited to see him embark on this new chapter.”

Adler recently marked his 10th anniversary at CNN, and is an original member of the CNN Original Series team. He joined the network in 2012 after a stint as an agent assistant at talent agency CAA.