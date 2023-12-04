CNN Producer’s Relatives Killed in 2 Separate Airstrikes on Gaza Strip

Horrific news coming out of CNN and Gaza today: CNN producer Ibrahim Dahman found out Sunday that at least nine of his relatives were killed in two separate Israeli airstrikes.

According to CNN, Dahman, previously based out of Gaza, escaped to Egypt with his young family nearly a month after the war began. However, yesterday, he received news that several of his relatives trapped in northern Gaza had been killed in a strike on his aunt’s house.

His childhood home in Gaza City was destroyed in a separate strike on a nearby building the same day.

CNN reports that the strikes killed his uncle, and the uncle’s wife, daughter and two grandchildren, as well as his aunt, her husband and two children. At least two other relatives are reportedly in critical condition.

“They were extremely peaceful and simple people, and their entire lives were devoted solely to work and raising their sons and daughters,” Dahman told CNN. “They have no affiliation with any organization or group… Pray to God to have mercy on them all.”

Awful news about our colleague Ibrahim Dahman’s family: at least nine of his relatives have been killed. He’s been fearlessly reporting for CNN from Gaza since well before this war began. “They were extremely peaceful and simple people, and their entire lives were devoted… — Christiane Amanpour (@amanpour) December 4, 2023

Israel’s bombings on Gaza transpired following Hamas’ horrific October 7 attack on Israel which killed some 1,200 Israelis, overwhelmingly civilians, and saw more than 240 hostages seized.

In response, Israel has destroyed much of the strip. About 1.8 million people – roughly 80% of Gaza’s population – have been forced to leave their homes, according to the United Nations.

Israeli attacks in Gaza have reportedly killed about 15,200 Palestinians, nearly half of whom children, since October 7, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Ramallah, which it should be noted draws its figures from the Hamas-controlled Ministry of Health in Gaza.

The week-long ceasefire between Israel and Hamas saw the release of several hostages from Hamas captivity and the release of 240 Palestinians held in Israeli jails. However, almost immediately after the truce ended (Friday), the Israeli military resumed bombing Gaza in hopes of killing Hamas terrorists, and on Sunday the IDF announced it was expanding its ground operations to the entire Gaza Strip.