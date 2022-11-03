CNN Parts Ways With Communications Executives Barbara Levin and Lauren Pratapas

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today.

The cuts at CNN continue, and this time they include two high-level messengers and brand protectors.

TVNewser can confirm that CNN is parting ways with communications vps Barbara Levin and Lauren Pratapas.

Puck’s Dylan Byers reported the news via Twitter Thursday.

The New York-based Levin was most recently vp of CNN U.S. communications. She joined CNN as vp of media relations in December 2007 after 10 years at NBC News, where she served as the chief spokesperson for NBC Nightly News with Brian Williams and Meet the Press with Tim Russert. She also handled comms for NBC News’ elections and specials coverage during that time.

The Washington-based Pratapas was most recently vp, D.C. communications, leading PR and communications efforts for CNN’s Washington bureau. She spent nine years on CNN’s communications team, working closely with Jake Tapper and Wolf Blitzer among others, rising through the ranks to the role of vp, which she attained in June 2021. Prior to joining CNN in November 2013, Pratapas spent a year as new media director for then-House Republican Whip Kevin McCarthy.