CNN News Central Says Goodbye to CNN Center in Atlanta

Today, CNN U.S. dayside programming (now known as CNN News Central) officially said goodbye to its downtown Atlanta broadcast home CNN Center, and is moving approximately two miles north to the Ted Turner Techwood campus in midtown Atlanta.

Kate Bolduan noted the move during the morning edition of CNN News Central.

“We anchor the show out of New York, but the control rooms of this show and much of our editorial staff has always been in Atlanta at that iconic building at the CNN Center, also known as CNN’s World News Headquarters,” said Bolduan. “Starting Monday, our team there will move to a new home just a couple miles away. But…the new home is actually the place where CNN founder Ted Turner started the network back in 1980.”

CNN News Central then broadcast a clip showing original CNN anchors Donna Kelly, Brian Nelson, and Reid Collins on the set of the morning show Daybreak, followed by a live shot of current Atlanta-based control room staffers.

“As our team says goodbye to the CNN Center, here is a live look at the warriors behind the scenes. Our control room team and a few others…for the final hoorah,” said Bolduan. “A moment to mark in CNN’s history. Onward and upward, team.”

END OF AN ERA: CNN’s @KateBolduan reveals @NewsCentralCNN will be the final show produced from the CNN Center in Atlanta as staff will be moving to a new building. Almost none of CNN’s shows are actually anchored/hosted there anymore, but large parts of the staff have stayed. pic.twitter.com/MT0BJajdGb — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 27, 2023

CNN Worldwide’s move from CNN Center to Techwood campus has transpired over the past several months, and is nearly complete. CNN’s weekend domestic and International anchors are still working out of the CNN Center studios. They will be the last to leave CNN Center for Techwood once the new studios are completed. They and the big red CNN sign outside the CNN Center building will be the last to leave.

CNN Newsroom with Max Foster, CNN World Sport, Connect the World with Becky Anderson, Amanpour, and Quest Means Business were the first shows to originate out of the newly-built Techwood control rooms back in June. The newly-built Techwood Campus control rooms are IP-based, built using SMPTE-2110 infrastructure, providing a lot of flexibility, and designed for news, sports, and entertainment.

A CNN spokesperson told TVNewser back in June that the launch of shows from these control rooms has required seamless coordination with CNN studio operations in London, Abu Dhabi, New York, and Washington, D.C. This was the culmination of thousands of hours of work across CNN’s technical, operations, and engineering teams, a process that began roughly five years ago.

Past and present CNNers gathered at the big red CNN sign located outside the CNN Center this past June for a group photo as they bid goodbye to a building many called their work home.