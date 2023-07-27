CNN Names Matthew Hilk Head of Domestic Newsgathering

CNN has elevated Matthew Hilk to the role of head of domestic newsgathering,

Hilk, previously the network’s vp of news and managing editor of CNN/U.S., will report directly to Virginia Moseley, CNN’s evp of editorial.

As vp of news, Hilk directed reporting pursuits and the editorial focus on top domestic stories across all platforms while overseeing CNN’s domestic beats, including Race and Equality, Policing, CNN Health, and CNN Weather and Climate Crisis coverage.

He joined CNN as a senior broadcast producer for The Lead with Jake Tapper in Washington, D.C., and previously served as news director and news manager at NBC and ABC affiliates in the Nashville, Pittsburgh, and Birmingham, Ala. markets. He led newsrooms to win the National Edward R. Murrow Award for Overall Excellence and the Emmy for News Excellence.

Puck’s Dylan Byers broke the news Thursday morning, though we later learned, through a source, Hilk will be in charge of newsgathering only for U.S.