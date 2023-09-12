CNN Names Marc Stewart Beijing Correspondent

CNN announced on Thursday that Marc Stewart will be the network’s new Beijing correspondent. He replaces Selina Wang, who joined ABC News as its new senior White House correspondent this past August.

Stewart joined CNN in 2022 as an Asia-based international correspondent, operating from the network’s Tokyo and Hong Kong bureaus, where he reported on some of the region’s biggest stories, including the 2023 G7 summit in Hiroshima, the lifting of Covid restrictions in China and the release of treated radioactive wastewater from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Japan where he was given rare access to the facility.

Stewart is no stranger to the region, having been awarded several international reporting fellowships that have taken him to countries such as North Korea, Japan, and China.

In a social media posting, Stewart commented on his new role, saying he was “honored to be covering many stories from China for CNN.”

Prior to CNN, Stewart was with The Wall Street Journal, hosting its flagship morning podcast, What’s News. Before that, he was at ABC News in New York, appeared on Yahoo Finance’s video streaming service, and regularly contributed to the aviation-focused publication The Points Guy.