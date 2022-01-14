CNN Is Delaying Return-to-Office Date Yet Again, ‘Looking at Monday, Jan. 31’

In light of the Omicron variant, CNN, like many other companies, has decided to delay its return-to-office date, yet again.

CNN’s return-to-office date was supposed to be this coming Tuesday, Jan. 18, but according to the network’s senior media reporter Oliver Darcy, CNN is now “looking at Monday, January 31” as the new voluntary return-to-office date.

“I know some of you have been looking forward to returning and this is frustrating news,” WarnerMedia News & Sports chairman Jeff Zucker wrote in a staff memo released on Friday.

In terms of “essential employees” (control room staffers, etc.) who have continued to work in the office through Omicron, Zucker is requiring them to be boosted.