CNNI Taps Top CBC Reporter Kim Brunhuber to Anchor Europe Weekend Morning Edition of CNN Newsroom

CNN International is bringing Kim Brunhuber into the fold. He will serve as an Atlanta-based anchor for the Europe weekend morning editions of CNN Newsroom, as well as for various weekday news programs.

Brunhuber comes to CNNI from north of the border. He was the CBC’s senior network correspondent and Los Angeles bureau chief, covering major U.S. and international news stories for the television, radio and digital platforms, including the 2018 and 2016 Olympics, the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa, and the death of Nelson Mandela, just to name a few.

His coverage of the 2017 fires in Southern California won a 2018 National Press Club Award in the journalism contest’s breaking news-broadcast category.

CNNI evp and general manager Mike McCarthy announced the addition in a memo earlier today.

“Kim is an exceptional journalist who has a deep understanding of the stories that impact CNN International viewers around the world,” McCarthy said. “Whether reporting on elections in Sierra Leone or terrorist attacks in Kabul, Kim brings an impressive and diverse range of journalistic skills that will benefit both our newsroom and our audience.”

Brunhuber added: “While on assignment or living abroad, I could always count on meeting up with one of my favorite travel companions: CNN International. Whether I was in a three-walled barbershop in Freetown, an expat hotel in Karachi, or a boisterous shebeen in Cape Town, the network was the umbilical cord keeping me connected to the rest of the world. I’m thrilled that now I’ll be on the other side of the desk. I can’t imagine a better platform for international storytelling nor a more crucial time in which those stories must be told.”

In his 13 years at CBC News, Brunhuber worked in both correspondent and anchor roles. Before moving to the network’s Los Angeles bureau in 2015, the Canadian was based in Toronto, presenting a number of CBC shows including the Saturday broadcast of The National and CBC News Network.

Brunhuber started his career in 1997 working at CTV in both Ottawa and Halifax, where he anchored, produced and reported on many breaking news stories including the crash of Swissair Flight 111.

