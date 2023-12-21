CNN International Reveals Its New Year’s Eve Coverage Plans

CNN International has announced its plans for covering the final moments of 2023 and the start of 2024.

The news network is leveraging its global reach and resources to document how various parts of the world will usher in the new year.

CNN International’s special live coverage will begin on Dec. 31 at 7:45 a.m. ET with the fireworks display in Sydney Harbor, Australia, and continues throughout the day, culminating with CNN U.S.’ New Year’s Eve coverage beginning at 8 p.m. ET featuring Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen from Times Square in New York City.

CNN International’s New Year’s Live coverage will feature CNN reporters covering festivities in more than a dozen locations across the globe, including Angus Watson in Sydney, Hanako Montgomery in Tokyo, Marc Stewart in Seoul, Will Ripley in Bangkok; Kristie Lu Stout in Hong Kong; Becky Anderson from Abu Dhabi; Elliott Gotkine from Tel Aviv; Larry Madowo from Abuja; Scott McLean from Tbilisi; Elinda Labropoulou from Athens; Melissa Bell from Paris; CNN Portugal’s Maria João Rosa from Madeira; Anna Stewart and Max Foster from London; Julia Jones from Rio de Janeiro; and Richard Quest and Brynn Gingras from New York.

CNN’s special coverage will broadcast live from Abu Dhabi, Atlanta, Hong Kong, London, and New York, with Paula Newton anchoring from 7:45-9 a.m. ET in Atlanta; Kristie Lu Stout from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. ET live from Hong Kong’s Victoria Harbor, where she will be joined on set by Michelin-starred Australian chef Shane Osborn for a look at food and health trends as well as sustainability in the new year; John Vause will anchor from 12-2 p.m. ET in Atlanta; Becky Anderson will anchor from 2-4 p.m. ET live from Abu Dhabi; and at 4 p.m. ET Lynda Kinkade will pick up from Atlanta and be joined by Foster in London and later by Quest from Times Square in New York, before handing over to Cooper and Cohen at 8 p.m. ET.

CNN International says that the global version of New Year’s Live will feature special performances and interviews with some of the world’s biggest names across music, sport, and the arts, including Emmy Award-winning actress Amanda Seyfried; famed Italian opera singer Andrea Bocelli and his daughter, Virginia; stars of the Broadway musical Gutenberg! The Musical! Andrew Rannells and Josh Gad; veteran Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor; stars of HBO’s Gilded Age Cynthia Nixon and Christine Baranski; J-pop star Hikaru Utada; Taiwanese megastar Jay Chou; Hollywood superstar Keanu Reeves; Malaysian stand-up comedian Nigel Ng; Paris in Love star Paris Hilton; South Korean director Park Chan-wook; acclaimed actor Sam Neill; Academy Award-winning director and journalist Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy; NFL kicker Younghoe Koo; Formula One race car driver Zhou Guanyu; musical performances by the Royal Opera House Chorus and Songs for Ukraine Chorus and more.

CNN International’s New Year’s Eve Live will stream live on CNN Max from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET and for pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN-connected TV, and mobile apps.