CNN Entertainment Reporter Chloe Melas Jumps to NBC News

NBC News announced on Thursday morning that Chloe Melas will be the news organization’s new entertainment correspondent based in New York.

Melas, whose start date is Monday, Aug. 21, will report on the intersection of entertainment, business, and culture across all NBC News platforms, including television, digital, and MSNBC.

Melas previously worked for CNN in a similar position, covering all things entertainment and Hollywood for the network across platforms.

SVP of NBC News editorial Catherine Kim announced the news of Melas joining the organization, saying, “If you know Chloe by reputation, you know she is a relentless, ambitious, prolific reporter who expands the definition of entertainment reporting.”

Melas dropped news of her departure from CNN via her social media profiles on Wednesday night, saying, “I landed my first job at CNN as a News Assistant right out of college, and I loved it so much that I returned 7 years later. Last week, this latest professional chapter came to a close. It has truly been a masterclass in journalism.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chloe Melas Mazza (@chloemelas)

NBC News has been on a hiring binge of late, hiring key on-air and off-air positions, mainly at CNN’s expense, with some of the big-name additions including:

Laura Jarrett , Saturday Today Co-Anchor and NBC News Senior Legal Correspondent, from CNN. Ana Cabrera , MSNBC Anchor, from CNN. Ryan Nobles , NBC News Capitol Hill Correspondent, from CNN. Rebecca Kutler , MSNBC SVP of Content Strategy, from CNN David Gelles , Executive Producer of Meet the Press, from CNN David Rohde , NBC News Senior Executive Editor of National Security, from New Yorker Peter Klein , NBC News Executive Editor of Investigations, from Global Reporting Centre David Noriega , NBC News Correspondent, from Vice.



Below is Kim’s internal note to staffers announcing Melas’ appointment

Team,

We are pleased to announce that Chloe Melas is joining NBC News as an entertainment correspondent based in New York. If you know Chloe by reputation, you know she is a relentless, ambitious, prolific reporter who expands the definition of entertainment reporting.

In her new role, Chloe will focus on the intersection of entertainment, business and culture and report for all platforms of NBC News, including Digital, and MSNBC. She will join the Business & Technology unit.

Chloe was previously at CNN, where she was known for her ability to land big scoops, as well as for her investigative pieces and celebrity interviews. Earlier this year, Chloe broke that criminal charges were being dismissed against actor Alec Baldwin in the fatal shooting on the “Rust” film set and secured a headline-making interview with him. Last year, she landed an exclusive and rare sit-down interview with Jeff Bezos – his first formal interview in four years – to announce he’s giving away the majority of his wealth during his lifetime. Chloe has covered the #MeToo movement extensively, including groundbreaking reporting on Kevin Spacey that led to his firing from Netflix’s “House of Cards.” Recently, she has covered the Hollywood shutdown, reporting from the front lines of the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes.

Chloe has also co-hosted television specials, including CNN’s 2021 New Year’s Eve show alongside Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen and a one-hour program about Britney Spears’ controversial conservatorship. This February, in her spare time, she published her late grandfather’s WWII memoir “Luck of the Draw,” which became a New York Times bestseller.

Prior to joining CNN in 2016, Chloe launched the entertainment site HollywoodLife, under Penske Media Corp., and worked as an anchor at VH1.

Please join me in welcoming Chloe to NBC News. You’ll see her at 30 Rock very soon – her first day is Monday, Aug. 21st.

Catherine