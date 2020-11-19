CNN en Español Captures Most Spanish-Language Daytime, Sports, News and Documentary Emmys

National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences revealed Winners in Spanish-Language Programming for this year’s Daytime, Sports and News and Documentary Emmy Awards Tuesday during a virtual ceremony hosted by Lili Estefan of Univision’s El Gordo y la Flaca.

CNN en Español led all Spanish language networks with 3 wins on Tuesday, including top honors for Outstanding Entertainment Show in Spanish (Destinos), Morning Show in Spanish (Café CNN), as well as Outstanding Coverage of a Breaking News Story in Spanish (CNN en Español: Barcelona Riots).

CNN Digital captured a 4th Spanish Language Emmy for CNN Worldwide, winning Outstanding Feature Story in Spanish (No Olvidado: Death and dignity on the US border).

CNN has finished the 2020 Emmy season with 16 Emmys across the three Emmy competitions (Daytime, Primetime, and News & Doc). This is the most Emmys CNN has ever earned in its 40 years.

Univision earned two awards Tuesday night: Aquí y Ahora won Outstanding Newscast or News Magazine in Spanish, and Jorge Ramos won Outstanding Interview In Spanish for his highly contentious February 2019 interview with Venezuelan ruler Nicolas Maduro (La Entrevista Censurada – The Censored Interview). Univision was able to recover the nearly 17-minute-long interview from confidential sources 3 months after Ramos and his team were temporarily detained in Caracas.

Telemundo also won two awards: Telemundo Deportes host Andrés Cantor won Outstanding On-Air Personality, and the network won Outstanding Investigative Journalism in Spanish (Los niños perdidos de Guatemala).

Other networks to earn statues were Prime Video, CNN, ESPN Deportes and Golf Channel.

Award presenters and guests included familiar faces like Noticiero Univision co-anchor Ilia Calderon, and Noticias Telemundo anchor Jose Diaz-Balart. Host of Café CNN and Destinos CNN on CNN en Español Alejandra Oraa, as well as host of CNN en Español’s Panorama Mundial Maria Alejandra Requena.

Telemundo Deportes host Andrés Cantor (who won the outstanding on-air personality award) boxing icon and chairman & CEO of Golden Boy Promotions Oscar De La Hoya, ESPN Deportes host Ernesto Jerez, Sesame Street’s Suki Lopez, SuperLatina con Gaby Natale’s Gaby Natale, (VME TV / PBS), and Justice For All with Judge Cristina Perez’s Cristina Perez also made appearances.

The Spanish-Language Emmys honored programming from submissions that premiered in 2019. You can check out the full list of winners here.

