CNN Earns 7 Primetime Emmy Award Nominations

Despite trimming down its CNN Original Series unit as a result of what former CNN exec Chris Licht described as “the ever-increasing cost of commissioning third-party premium content,” the network is still celebrating the seven Primetime Emmy nominations it received on Wednesday morning.

Shows earning nominations include two-time Emmy Award-winning Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy, five-time Emmy Award-winning United Shades of America, Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico, and Patagonia: Life on the Edge of the World.

The well-received Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy earned four nominations, including Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special. It marks the series’ third nomination in the category. It also received nominations in Outstanding Cinematography for a Nonfiction Program, Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program, and Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program.

W. Kamau Bell’s United Shades of America was also nominated for Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special, while Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico received a nomination for Outstanding Music Composition for a Doc Series or Special.

Chilean American actor Pedro Pascal earned his first Emmy nomination in the Outstanding Narrator category as the narrator for the CNN series Patagonia: Life on the Edge of the World.

Additionally, ABC News received its first ever Primetime Emmy Award nominations today for Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields, produced by Matador Content and BedBy8 for ABC News Studios, and ABC News Studios’ and Onyx’s Aftershock. Both projects are streaming on Hulu.

Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields was nominated for two awards: Outstanding Directing for a Documentary Nonfiction Program – Lana Wilson and Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program – David Teague, Sara Newens, Anne Yao.

Aftershock was nominated for Exceptional Merit in Documentary Filmmaking.

The Primetime Emmy Awards, which is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year, will announce the winners of these particular categories during the 2023 Creative Arts Emmy Awards Ceremony later this year.

The main ceremony featuring the marquee scripted awards is scheduled to be broadcast September 18 live on Fox, but a writers strike and a potential SAG-AFTRA strike could change that if no on-air talent is available to present the honors.