CNN Chief Legal Analyst Jeffrey Toobin Fired by The New Yorker

CNN chief legal analyst and The New Yorker staff writer Jeffrey Toobin has been fired by The New Yorker.

The Daily Beast’s Max Tani was first to report, and Toobin confirmed via Twitter.

Last month, Toobin was suspended by The New Yorker after he was caught “exposing himself” on a Zoom call between staffers from The New Yorker and WNYC radio.

I was fired today by @NewYorker after 27 years as a Staff Writer. I will always love the magazine, will miss my colleagues, and will look forward to reading their work. — Jeffrey Toobin (@JeffreyToobin) November 11, 2020

“I made an embarrassingly stupid mistake, believing I was off-camera. I apologize to my wife, family, friends and co-workers,” Toobin told Vice, the outlet which first broke the news, in an October statement. “I believed I was not visible on Zoom. I thought no one on the Zoom call could see me. I thought I had muted the Zoom video,” he added.

Toobin’s future at CNN remains undetermined. The network did not respond to our inquiries today. A CNN spokesperson told us back in October, when the news first broke, that Toobin “had asked for some time off while he deals with a personal issue, which we have granted.”

Comments