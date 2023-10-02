CNN Announces Promotions for Abigail Crutchfield and Pallavi Reddy

CNN U.S. programming chief Eric Sherling announced new roles and responsibilities on Monday for Abigail Crutchfield and Pallavi Reddy.

Abigail Crutchfield has been named CNN’s vp, D.C. programming & special events programming, where she will continue to be responsible for programming and producing some of the most-watched days on CNN, including election nights, town halls, and presidential debates.

Crutchfield previously served as executive producer of State of the Union with Jake Tapper and Dana Bash and executive producer of special events programming. In this role, Crutchfield led CNN’s Sunday public affairs program, producing interviews with leading politicians, presidential candidates, world leaders, and other newsmakers. She has also managed coverage of former President Trump’s arrests & arraignments, the January 6th hearings, CNN’s Fourth in America special, and the coronation of King Charles III.

Additionally, Pallavi Reddy has been promoted to vp of new media for CNN. In this role, she’ll oversee the team’s continued work in storytelling, data visualization, and extended reality (XR) at CNN across broadcast platforms with the mission to utilize technology for storytelling.

CNN’s New Media department created the network’s first customizable data visualization platform and expanded the uses and abilities of the Magic Wall. The New Media team won a 2020 Technology and Engineering Emmy for the Magic Wall during the presidential election that year.

Reddy started her CNN career as a production assistant on Reliable Sources, then worked behind the Magic Wall with John King and later as a field producer for the political unit during the 2016 presidential campaign.

“Please join me in congratulating Abigail and Pallavi,” Sherling stated in an internal memo. “Their roles will be crucial in supporting CNN’s best-in-class political and election coverage of the 2024 race and beyond.”