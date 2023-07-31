CNN Adds New Republic Correspondent Daniel Strauss as Political Reporter

CNN is adding an experienced print journalist to the network’s political reporting roster.

Daniel Strauss is joining CNN as a reporter covering national politics, based in Washington, D.C. In this role, he’ll cover the 2024 presidential election, the political trends that emerge and the issues that are top of mind for voters.

Strauss was previously a staff writer and senior political correspondent for The New Republic magazine, covering national politics, the White House, and political campaigns. He also co-founded the magazine’s marquee campaign newsletter, The Run-Up.

Previously, he was a senior political reporter for The Guardian based out of the newspaper’s Washington bureau, and spent over four years at Politico where he covered every aspect of American politics and elections.