CNN Adds LA Times Reporter to Political Coverage Team

CNN has appointed Arit John to serve as a reporter covering national politics, the network announced Monday. Based in Washington, D.C., John will join CNN’s politics team to cover the 2024 presidential election and the stories and themes that arise as voters consider the candidate field and issues that are important to them.

John joins CNN from the Los Angeles Times, where she most recently served as a correspondent covering national political news for a west coast audience. At the Times, she covered the 2022 midterms and the 2020 election.

John spent nearly five years at Bloomberg News, where she covered Senator Bernie Sanders’ 2016 presidential campaign and later covered Congress.