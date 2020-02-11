CNBC’s Michelle Caruso-Cabrera Is Officially Running For Congress in Alexandria Ocasio Cortez’s District

CNBC contributor Michelle Caruso-Cabrera has filed a Federal Election Commission form to run for Congress as a Democrat in New York’s 14th congressional district.

Who currently represents the 14th, which includes parts of the Bronx and Queens? That would be Democratic congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Looks we might have an interesting Democratic primary in New York’s 14th later this year.

Caruso-Cabrera spent nearly 20 years as a full-time staffer at CNBC, her first day being Oct. 5, 1998. She was the network’s chief international correspondent and most recently Power Lunch co-anchor until Sept. 1, 2018, when she decided to join the board of Beneficient, a Dallas-based financial services company specializing in private equity products.

Caruso-Cabrera is presently a CNBC contributor. She served as a guest host on Squawk Box as recently as last Tuesday (Feb. 4) and contributes to other CNBC programming. However, she has not been a full-time employee of the network for a year and a half.

A CNBC spokesperson reiterated to us that Caruso-Cabrera is not a CNBC employee and hasn’t been since September 2018. The network spokesperson confirmed that Caruso-Cabrera will take a leave from her role as CNBC Contributor for the duration of the campaign.

