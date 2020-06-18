CNBC Promotes John Casey to President and Managing Director of CNBC International

CNBC announced this morning that veteran CNBC programming executive John Casey has been promoted to president and managing director of CNBC International.

In this role, he will oversee CNBC International’s business operations across Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa and continue to be based in London.

Casey will report to CNBC business news worldwide president Satpal Brainch, and join CNBC’s executive leadership team.

He replaces KC Sullivan, who is moving to NBCUniversal to lead a new advertising and partnerships division as president and managing director of global advertising and partnerships.

“For more than 25 years, John has lived and breathed CNBC’s international programming in both Singapore and London,” CNBC chairman Mark Hoffman said in a statement. “Not only has he made significant inroads in the expansion of our daily editorial coverage, but he has done a tremendous job of growing CNBC’s presence through the relationships he has built with key partners. I cannot think of anyone better positioned to take the helm of our international business and steer it into the future.”

Casey added: “Having spent most of my working life at CNBC, it’s a real honor to have the opportunity to lead this great organization internationally. As other networks have pulled back, CNBC has always been fearless in our pursuit to tell the global business story. I look forward to the opportunity to further enhance our leadership position around the world.”

Casey has been with CNBC for more than 25 years, joining as a news assistant and moving up through the ranks over the years. Most recently, he served as svp of international news and programming, where he grew CNBC International’s audience across all platforms spanning TV, digital, social and live events, and oversaw a network of local-language CNBC affiliates including in India, Japan, South Africa, South Korea and Dubai.

Previously, Casey was the head of news and programming based in Singapore, responsible for leading CNBC Asia through a new programming lineup and integrating two new partnerships (SBS-CNBC in Korea and CCTV2 in China). Prior to that, he served as deputy head of news for CNBC Europe based in London.

Perhaps most notably for U.S. business news viewers, Casey was also the creator and executive producer of Worldwide Exchange, the world’s first global live newscast, broadcast simultaneously in Asia, Europe and the U.S. each business day.

Comments