CNBC Exec Tiffany Sam Chow Named SVP of Strategy and Business Development For NBCU News Group

CNBC executive Tiffany Sam Chow has been named NBCU News Group svp of strategy and business development. In her new role, Chow will lead strategy and biz dev for the entire multi-platform news group with a focus on streaming/non-linear strategy.

Chow most recently served as CNBC’s vp of strategy and business development, helping launch financial commerce site Select Money, overseeing key partnerships across all CNBC digital and audio platforms, and supporting the financial business news brand’s partnership with Acorns. Previously, Chow held several positions at NBCUniversal International based in London, first as director of commercial finance and strategy for NBCU International Studios and then transitioned to vp of EMEA business development.

“Tiffany brings extensive experience and a proven track record of success to this position,” NBCU News Group chief commercial officer Satpal Brainch said in an internal note to staff, obtained by TVNewser. “In this ever-changing media landscape, expanding our presence with new audiences and growing our non-linear businesses will be key to positioning News Group for the future.”

Prior to joining NBCU, Chow worked in M&A at Time Warner (now Warner Bros. Discovery) based in New York.