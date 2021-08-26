CNBC Communications Chief Brian Steel Is Leaving After 14 Years on the Job

CNBC’s most steadfast and passionate defender will soon be leaving the network after 14 years on the job.

Executive vp of communications Brian Steel is leaving CNBC on Friday, Sept. 3, with additional details to follow.

He sent an internal memo to staff this week announcing his goodbye.

“The day I walked in the door, CNBC already two decades into a dynastic run as the most dominant brand in business news, there was a looming potential threat,” Steel wrote, referring to Fox Business. “CNBC embraced the challenge with the scrappiness of a start-up and the strength of a global powerhouse. Every day since, we have outworked, outhustled and outsmarted all competition on every platform.”

Steel, who joined the network in Sept. 2007, brings up CNBC journalists’ work during the financial crisis as something he’ll look back fondly on.

“During the 2007-2008 financial crisis when the markets were melting down daily, CNBC was never better. We were a beacon of light in a torrential storm,” he writes.

Steel also gives a shoutout to his longtime boss, CNBC chairman Mark Hoffman, and his CNBC PR colleagues Jen Dauble, Beth Goldman and Erin Kitzie.

“To my colleagues at CNBC, thank you all for everything you do to make CNBC the most trusted voice in journalism,” Steel adds. “The state of journalism in the United States and around the world is at a critical juncture. The eyes of the world are on us.”

