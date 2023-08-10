CNBC Adds Semafor Business Editor Liz Hoffman as On-Air Contributor

CNBC has added Semafor business and finance editor Liz Hoffman as an on-air contributor.

Hoffman has been at Semafor since 2022 and is the author of the news organization’s bi-weekly business newsletter. While at Semafor, she has broken numerous business stories, including Microsoft’s investment in ChatGPT, Elon Musk seeking new investors for Twitter, and bonus cuts at Goldman Sachs.

Before Semafor, Hoffman spent a decade at The Wall Street Journal covering mergers and acquisitions. She broke news on some of the biggest corporate tie-ups of all time, including Burger King and Tim Horton’s, Baker Hughes and Halliburton, Dell and EMC, and a hostile bid for Hershey’s, her hometown corporate titan.

She just had her first book published, Crash Landing: The Inside Story of How the World’s Biggest Companies Survived an Economy on the Brink, which is a kaleidoscopic account of the financial carnage of the pandemic, revealing the fear, grit, and gambles that drove the economy’s winners and losers.