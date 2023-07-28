Christine Romans Exits CNN After 24 Years

Surprising news coming out of CNN this morning: After 24 years, Early Start anchor and chief business correspondent Christine Romans is exiting the network.

Romans announced her decision Friday morning, first on her own show and again during a memorable on-air sendoff on CNN This Morning, which featured an in-studio appearance from her former co-anchor John Berman.

Romans’ final day at CNN is today, and she did not disclose her next move.

As CNN’s chief business correspondent, Romans has covered business and finance from the perspective of American workers and small business owners, translating what budgets and bailouts and economic data mean for families. She has interviewed some of the most consequential figures in finance and entertainment over the past two and a half decades, including JPMorgan Chase & Co. CEO Jamie Dimon, Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon, Disney CEO Bob Iger, Dolly Parton, Martha Stewart, Bill Gates, and many others. More recently, she has reported on global economic changes brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic, shifts around how and where the workforce operates, and the pandemic’s ramifications on education. She’s also covered crypto, the Bernie Madoff saga, the 2008 financial crisis and more.

Romans joined CNN Business News from Reuters in 1999, spending a number of years reporting on the opening bell from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. She anchored on CNN’s financial network tracking the market’s boom through the late 1990s to 9/11.

Romans has written three books: Smart is the New Rich: If You Can’t Afford it—Put it Down (2010), How to Speak Money (2012), and Smart is the New Rich Money Guide for Millennials (March 2015).

24 years. Chief Business Correspondent @ChristineRomans is saying goodbye to @CNN — and early mornings here on @EarlyStart pic.twitter.com/YvECC0iwEN — CNN Early Start (@EarlyStart) July 28, 2023