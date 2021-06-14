Christiane Amanpour Has Been Diagnosed with Ovarian Cancer

Today on her program, CNN chief international anchor Christiane Amanpour returned to the anchor seat after a four-week absence and revealed to her audience that she has been diagnosed with ovarian cancer. Amanpour said she had a very successful surgery and will be undergoing several months of chemotherapy.

“I’m telling you this in the interest of transparency, but in truth really mostly as a shoutout to early diagnosis,” said Amanpour. “To urge women to educate themselves on this disease, to get all the regular screenings and scans that you can. To always listen to your bodies. And of course, to ensure that your legitimate medical concerns are not dismissed or diminished.”