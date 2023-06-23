Cheddar News Anchor Baker Machado to Depart Amid Network-Wide Job Cuts

Cheddar News anchor Baker Machado is among those leaving the millennial and Gen Z-focused streaming news outlet.

Machado is exiting Cheddar in July after more than six years at the network.

“While I won’t miss my 3:45 a.m. alarm, I will miss the most amazing viewers who joined me as we tried to brighten the day learning and laughing along the way,” Machado said in a statement.

Machado has been a host and anchor at Cheddar News since 2017, leading the business and tech news channel’s morning show, Wake Up w/ Cheddar from 7-10 a.m. ET, alongside co-anchor Shannon LaNier, Katie Sands and Arielle Hixson. Machado also hosted the channel’s nightly prime time entertainment show Trending, anchored the network’s flagship political program Cheddar Politics as well as Cheddar’s prime time election and breaking news coverage.

The news of Machado’s exit comes as Cheddar cut roughly 12 jobs this week.

Insider’s Reed Alexander adds, “The latest round of cuts — which amounted to approximately a dozen jobs, according to two people with knowledge of the situation — follows a previous round of layoffs that impacted six staffers this year, and it caps off a bruising period for Cheddar in which widespread attrition has depleted the ranks of its newsroom.

“Insider spoke this week with six people who had knowledge of the layoffs, including several who were directly impacted. They received the news on Thursday that their roles would be wound down, with most of the cuts taking effect immediately.”

Cheddar News was launched by former Buzzfeed president and COO Jon Steinberg in 2017. Cable company Altice USA bought Cheddar News for $200 million in 2019, and continues to own and operate the streaming news channel.