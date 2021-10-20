Charles Payne Says His Colleague Neil Cavuto Is ‘Feeling Fine’ After Testing Positive for Covid-19

Fox News’ Your World was guest-hosted by Charles Payne Wednesday, and he started out the 4 p.m. broadcast by addressing Neil Cavuto’s absence.

“By now most of you know Neil Cavuto has tested positive for Covid-19. In fact, so many of you have reached out to me to wish him well on your behalf,” said Payne. “And I want everyone to know that he’s feeling fine. We all know he’s a fighter and we do look forward to getting him back in his chair as soon as possible.”

Testing positive for Covid-19 had to have been scary for the veteran Fox Newser and his family. Cavuto underwent heart surgery in 2016 after being diagnosed with “widow maker” heart disease. He was previously diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 1997 and also successfully battled “near-life-ending” cancer.

“While I’m somewhat stunned by this news, doctors tell me I’m lucky as well,” Cavuto said in a statement released on Tuesday. “Had I not been vaccinated, and with all my medical issues, this would be a far more dire situation. It’s not, because I did and I’m surviving this because I did. I hope anyone and everyone gets that message loud and clear. Get vaccinated, for yourself and everyone around you.”