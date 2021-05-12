Celebrities Will Fill In for Tony Dokoupil While He Is on Parental Leave From CBS This Morning

CBS This Morning co-host Tony Dokoupil is going on parental leave, and instead of having another CBS Newser take his place, the morning show has decided to use rotating celebrity co-hosts in the 8 a.m. ET hour.

The broadcast will use CBS News correspondents during the hard news 7 a.m. hour, however. For the week of May 17th, that means Vlad Duthiers, and the following week, 60 Minutes+ correspondent Enrique Acevedo, who anchored for years at Univision before coming to ViacomCBS.

In her memo to staff, CTM executive producer Shawna Thomas said the show is going to be “trying something new” by using well-known TV personalities from outside of the news division to fill in for Dokoupil, whose wife, MSNBC anchor Katy Tur, is expecting the couple’s second child later this month.

“Because it’s hard to fill Tony’s stylish, yet affordable, shoes, we are inviting many different people to split up hosting duties for the first two weeks of his parental leave,” Thomas writes.

Drew Barrymore (whose syndicated daytime talk show airs on CBS TV Stations) and LeVar Burton, of Star Trek, Roots, and Reading Rainbow fame, will take turns guest-hosting CBS This Morning’s second hour during the week of May 17. Barrymore will host May 17 and 18, while Burton will join Gayle King and Anthony Mason on May 19 and 20.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert bandleader Jon Batiste and model Ashley Graham will take turns guest-hosting 8 a.m. during the week of May 24, and CBS Sports analyst Nate Burleson will return for the show’s What to Watch segment next week.

The L.A. Times was first to report this news.

