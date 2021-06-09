CBS Wins 8 Gracie Awards, Including 2 for Gayle King; NBC’s Morgan Radford Wins National TV News On-Air Talent

The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation (AWMF) announced the winners of the 46th Annual Gracie Awards on Wednesday. The Gracie Awards Gala will take place virtually Sept. 27, at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in L.A. and will honor women in TV, radio and digital media.

This year’s ceremony is also recognizing news programming that addressed timely topics and social issues, including Today, CBS This Morning, Frontline, Vice on Showtime, and more.

“Throughout this important year, we have enjoyed some of the most compelling content in our history. We were informed, enlightened and entertained by women in media across all platforms,” Alliance for Women in Media Foundation president Becky Brooks said in a statement. “As we celebrate AWM’s 70th anniversary, we are thrilled to honor this incredible group of women who have demonstrated their commitment to sharing emotionally-charged, timely and compelling content. We look forward to reconvening in person to recognize these incredible achievements and brave storytelling.”

Below, a list of Gracie Award winners from the national TV news outlets, including ABC, NBC, CBS, CNN, Univision, and Vice on Showtime. For a full list of 2021 Gracie Award honorees, click here.

Special Report [TV – National]

ABC News Frontline – 24 Hours: Assault On the Capitol (ABC News and Hulu)

Investigative Feature [TV – National]

CBS News 60 in 6: Covid and Domestic Abuse

Soft News Feature [TV – National]

CBS News 60 Minutes: Talking to the Past

Documentary- Covid Special [TV – National]

CBS News / Bravery and Hope: 7 Days on the Front Line (CBS News Special)

Hard News Feature- Interview [TV – National]

CBS News CBS This Morning / Breonna Taylor: Her Life, Death and Legacy

Hard News Feature [TV – National]

ABC News’ Nightline / Hear Her Voice

On-Air Talent – Lifestyle, Entertainment [TV – National]

NBC News’ Today with Hoda & Jenna / Hoda Kotb & Jenna Bush Hager

Producer- News [TV – National]

NBC News Today / Kate Redding

Producer- Documentary /Unscripted / Non-Fiction [TV-National]

CNN / Katie Hinman (On The Trail: Inside the 2020 Primaries)

Frontline – Reporter/Correspondent [TV – National]

ABC News / Martha Raddatz

On-Air Talent – News or News Magazine [TV – National]

Morgan Radford (Nightly News, Today Show, MSNBC, Noticias Telemundo)

Interview Feature [TV – National]

ABC News Good Morning America / Robin Roberts’ exclusive interview with Judge Esther Salas

News Feature Series [TV – National]

CNN / Sara Sidner (Race & Unrest in America)

News Program [TV – National]

NBC News’ Today Show

News Magazine [TV – National]

VICE on Showtime

Frontline – Special Report [Radio National]

CBS News Radio / Alison Keyes (Weekend Roundup)

Crisis Coverage [Radio – National Syndicated Commercial]

CBS News Radio / Cami McCormick and Deborah Rodriguez (CBS World News Roundup)

Talk Show [Radio – Nationally Syndicated Commercial]

CBS News Radio / Jill Schlesinger (Jill on Money)

Outstanding News Anchor [ Radio – Nationally Syndicated Commercial ]

ABC News / Karen Travers

Website – Information/Entertainment [DM – National]

CNN Digital / CNN Style

Podcast – Entertainment [DM – National]

CBS News / MOBITUARIES: Anna May Wong – Death of a Trailblazer (CBS Sunday Morning)

Original Online Programming – Standalone Video [DM – National]