CBS News’ Vladimir Duthiers Is Now a Dad

CBS News correspondent and anchor Vladimir Duthiers is now a dad.

Duthiers and his wife Marian Wang became first-time parents earlier in the week, welcoming their newest addition to their family, daughter Céline Mari Wéi Zhēn Wang-Duthiers.

CBS News’ David Begnaud was very happy to announce the news on Thursday’s edition of CBS Mornings, adding the program could finally change the animation to “Vlad’s a Dad.”

“I am so happy for him,” added Gayle King, who revealed that she had to restrain herself from calling Duthiers on numerous occasions as a result of her sheer excitement.

“This is a glorious day. It’s going to make them happy for so long,” said Tony Dokoupil.

Begnaud added, “to know Vlad is to know he would make a fabulous father.”

In preparation for Duthiers impending fatherhood, CBS Mornings created a segment named “Vlad to dad,” where the show’s hosts and parental experts guided him on the many things to expect once he became a father.

Previous segments included discussions on building a baby registry, raising multicultural children, budgeting for baby expenses, and tips on swaddling, putting on diapers, and properly installing the car seat.

Watching the exciting announcement below.