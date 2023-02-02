CBS News’ Vladimir Duthiers Is Now a Dad

CBS News correspondent and anchor Vladimir Duthiers is now a dad.
Duthiers and his wife Marian Wang became first-time parents earlier in the week, welcoming their newest addition to their family, daughter Céline Mari Wéi Zhēn Wang-Duthiers.
CBS News’ David Begnaud was very happy to announce the news on Thursday’s edition of CBS Mornings, adding the program could finally change the animation to “Vlad’s a Dad.”
“I am so happy for him,” added Gayle King, who revealed that she had to restrain herself from calling Duthiers on numerous occasions as a result of her sheer excitement.
“This is a glorious day. It’s going to make them happy for so long,” said Tony Dokoupil.
Begnaud added, “to know Vlad is to know he would make a fabulous father.”
In preparation for Duthiers impending fatherhood, CBS Mornings created a segment named “Vlad to dad,” where the show’s hosts and parental experts guided him on the many things to expect once he became a father.
Previous segments included discussions on building a baby registry, raising multicultural children, budgeting for baby expenses, and tips on swaddling, putting on diapers, and properly installing the car seat.
Watching the exciting announcement below.
.@VladDuthiersCBS is a dad!
He and his wife, @mariancw, welcomed their daughter, Céline Mari Wéi Zhēn Wang-Duthiers, into the world earlier this week. Baby Céline weighs 7 lbs. and 8.6 oz. pic.twitter.com/uYJnXMhhh7
— CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) February 2, 2023