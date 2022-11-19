CBS News Temporarily Pauses Its Twitter Postings

Update (Sunday, Nov. 20): Well, that was quick. Roughly 48 hours after announcing it was leaving the platform, CBS News tweeted Sunday that “After pausing for much of the weekend to assess the security concerns, CBS News and Stations is resuming its activity on Twitter as we continue to monitor the situation.”

After pausing for much of the weekend to assess the security concerns, CBS News and Stations is resuming its activity on Twitter as we continue to monitor the situation. — CBS News PR (@CBSNewsPress) November 20, 2022

____

The chaos that has befallen Twitter since Elon Musk’s arrival is now starting to affect news organizations.

CBS News on Friday said that it was suspending all of its Twitter activity out of an “abundance of caution” as a result of the uncertainty surrounding the social media platform.

The network announced this move during Friday evening’s broadcast of CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell.

In a report highlighting the drama that unfolded at the network CBS News national correspondent Jonathan Gigliotti said at the end of the segment that “In light of the uncertainty around Twitter and out of an abundance of caution, CBS News is pausing its activity on the social media site as it continues to monitor the platform.”

CBS News confirms it’s no longer posting updates on Twitter pic.twitter.com/HoKjOMsBtS — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) November 19, 2022

The action taken by CBS News will also affect all CBS-owned properties, including its local news outlets.

In light of the uncertainty around Twitter and out of an abundance of caution, CBS News Bay Area is pausing its activity on the social media site as we continue to monitor the platform. — KPIX 5 (@KPIXtv) November 19, 2022

On Thursday, Twitter was hit with mass layoffs after many employees refused to accept Musk’s new demand, which would have required them to work for long hours at “high intensity.”

The departure of those employees resulted in speculation that the website would become more unstable and could potentially cease functioning.

Fortunately, none of that has come to pass, but the uncertainty following Twitter has caused one news organization to take action.