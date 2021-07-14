CBS News Promotes Lance Frank to SVP of Communications

A notable staffing announcement coming out of CBS News on Wednesday: Lance Frank has been named svp of communications for CBS News, expanding his portfolio across a range of the news division’s priorities.

Frank will continue to report into CBS News Communications evp Christa Robinson.

Frank joined CBS News in November 2011 as a junior publicist, helping with the publicity launch of CBS This Morning. Fast forward almost a decade, and he’ll now have oversight of several new areas including the promotion of CBS cross-division initiatives, 60 Minutes+, and the Race & Culture Unit. He’ll also continue to oversee comms for the CBS Evening News and the Washington D.C. Bureau.