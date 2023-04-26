CBS News Parts Ways With Correspondents Steve Dorsey and Steve Futterman

TVNewser has learned that CBS News has let go of at least two CBS News Radio correspondents, including Steve Dorsey and Steve Futterman.

Dorsey has been CBS News Radio’s Washington bureau chief/executive editor and a CBS News correspondent, joining the network roughly a decade ago and covering a wide range of stories over that period. He broke news about American diplomats mysteriously injured in Cuba that triggered U.S. action and Congressional oversight. He was injured covering the Baltimore riots following Freddie Gray’s death, and traveled across the country for CBS News to report on 2016 and 2020 Presidential campaigns. Dorsey also reported on his pen pal relationship with jailed “Pharma Bro” Martin Shkreli.

In addition to his work for CBS News Radio, Dorsey occasionally contributed reporting for TV, including CBS Weekend News, CBS Saturday Morning, and CBS Newspath. Prior to joining CBS News Washington, he was a freelance foreign correspondent in Turkey, Russia and Australia.

Futterman has been a CBS News Radio West Coast correspondent based out of Los Angeles. He joined the company all he way back in 1998, and has covered a wide variety of stories over the years, including Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, former President George H.W. Bush’s state funeral, the Prince Harry-Megan Markle royal wedding and numerous Presidential election campaigns. Prior to CBS, Futterman worked for NBC Radio and has also done work for NPR, CBC, and BBC, covering stories such as the first Gulf War, the 1989 China Protests, Presidential elections and Olympics.

“We are thankful for the many contributions Steve Futterman and Steve Dorsey have made to CBS News Radio and sincerely wish them the very best,” a CBS News spokesperson said in a statement.