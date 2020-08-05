CBS News Names Mark X. Lima Its New West Coast Bureau Chief

Univision/Fusion vice president of news Mark X. Lima is heading to CBS News to become that network’s West Coast bureau chief.

Lima will step into the role of CBS News West Coast bureau chief on August 24, and report to CBS News evp of news Kim Godwin.

“Mark is a gifted news executive who knows how to manage people and lead teams to create their best work,” Godwin said in a statement. “The depth and breadth of his experience in broadcast and digital journalism will be an immediate asset for CBS News in covering our ever-changing world.”

CBS News president and senior ep Susan Zirinsky added, “Mark is an incredibly talented journalist, who has held a series of key leadership positions where he’s had an indelible impact on those newsrooms. We are proud to have him leading our team on the west coast.”

As West Coast bureau chief, Lima will oversee the organization’s newsgathering in the western region for all broadcasts and platforms.

Lima joined Univision/Fusion in 2013, and was most recently vp of news, overseeing news coverage and impact programming in English for the network. He also served as the executive producer of the weekly Facebook Watch program Real America with Jorge Ramos, and also created a variety of programs and documentaries targeted toward millennial audiences.

Lima spent 25 years at ABC News before joining Univision, He was a senior producer for Nightline, responsible for developing and producing stories, managing staff and directing digital and social media integration for the program. Lima was a consulting producer on the A&E Films documentary Happy Valley on the Jerry Sandusky scandal at Penn State University, his alma mater, which premiered at Sundance in 2014.

From 2004 to 2008, Lima served as ABC News’ deputy bureau chief in Los Angeles. Earlier, Lima was the director of sports and special projects at ABC NewsOne, the network’s affiliate newsgathering service.

“I am thrilled by the opportunity to join CBS News and to return to Los Angeles to work with the talented journalists in the L.A. bureau,” said Lima.

