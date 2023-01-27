CBS News, BET Join Forces for New Monthly Primetime Newsmagazine

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today.

Paramount Global-owned brands CBS News, BET and VH1 are collaborating on a new monthly primetime newsmagazine show.

America in Black will debut Sunday, Feb. 19 on BET and VH1 in the 10 p.m. hour, and it will feature a mix of original longform investigative reports, one-on-one newsmaker interviews, human interest stories and exclusive in-depth celebrity profiles.

In addition to BET and VH1, the series will be available on the CBS News Streaming Network, along with BET HER and BET+.

Journalists contributing to America in Black include CBS News’ Gayle King, Vladimir Duthiers, Michelle Miller, Jericka Duncan, Adriana Diaz, Errol Barnett, Skyler Henry Danya Bacchus, Wesley Lowery and CBS Sports anchor/CBS News special correspondent James Brown. They’ll be joined by BET News anchor and correspondent Marc Lamont Hill as well as former BET News anchor Ed Gordon, who is returning to the network after an 18-year break and serve as a featured correspondent.

Each one-hour episode promises to go beyond the headlines to illuminate and elevate the leading issues, stories and people impacting Black America. “From hip-hop on trial to the banning of Black history in schools across the nation to original celebrity profiles and interviews, each edition of America in Black will deliver original, high-quality storytelling and ambitious journalism with a unique and distinct POV,” the company said in a statement.

“CBS News is proud to partner with BET News on American in Black and to explore the many issues affecting the African American community,” added CBS News streaming originals and race and culture ep Alvin Patrick. “We will cover the complexity of the Black experience with compelling storytelling that has always been the hallmark of CBS News. The monthly newsmagazine format allows us the ability to report in depth on important stories that shape the culture of Black America.”