CBS News Announces New Roles and Responsibilities for Editorial Executives

Newly-appointed CBS News president Ingrid Ciprian-Matthews announced several editorial leadership moves on Thursday.

Terri Stewart has been named CBS News svp of domestic newsgathering. Stewart will have oversight of CBS News’ domestic bureaus outside of Washington D.C. as well as bookings. CBS News booking executive Kaci Sokoloff will now work closely with Stewart on domestic newsgathering.

CBS News London bureau chief Andrew Roy adds oversight of all CBS News international bureaus. Jose Diaz, who oversees the CBS News’ foreign desk, will now report to Roy.

Advertisement

In addition to producing CBS News special events programming, David Reiter and his team will now also help coordinate and manage some of the organization’s key reporting beats, outside of those within the scope of Washington D.C. He will also work closely with CBS Stations and the Innovation Lab to identify opportunities for collaboration on national and local stories.

Kate Zuckerman is being promoted to vp of affiliate relations and special events planning, reporting to Reiter.

Beth Boyle is being promoted to CBS News national and planning editor. She’ll manage all editorial content being worked on by the desk editors, run the desk operation, handle planning with other seniors, and more.

CBS News also announced that the organization is adding two political investigative producers to its Investigative team led by Matt Mosk. The I-team will also formally become part of the Washington D.C. Bureau and Mosk will now report to Washington D.C. bureau chief Mark Lima.

Ciprian-Matthews also shared with staff that CBS News is hiring for the new position of Executive Producer of Daily News. The organization says that this is a senior editorial role “designed to centralize our daily newsgathering offerings to make us faster and more intentional in the reports we’re serving up to the broadcasts, the stream, and digital.” The ep of daily news will work closely with Stewart and show EPs – funneling daily news and breaking news reports produced by CBS News newsgathering teams.