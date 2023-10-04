CBS News Announces Its 2024 Campaign Reporters

With the 2024 presidential election 13 months away, CBS News announced on Wednesday that 10 journalists will be added to its political unit, providing reports from the trail and strengthening the news division’s campaign coverage during this election season.

The ten include Olivia Rinaldi, Nidia Cavazos, Jake Rosen, Allison Novelo, Aaron Navarro, Camilo Montoya-Galvez, Shawna Mizelle, Taurean Small, Cristina Corujo, and Zak Hudak.

Cavazos, Mizelle, Novelo, Rinaldi, Rosen, and Small join the unit as 2024 campaign reporters, also known as “embeds.” Meanwhile, Montoya-Galvez, Navarro, Hudak, and Corujo see expanded roles within CBS News as they will be key members of its political and newsgathering efforts.

CBS News says its 2024 campaign reporters will report from throughout the country and play a crucial newsgathering role in the election, focusing on the candidates and issues of importance to voters while delivering that reporting across all of CBS News broadcasts, social channels, and platforms, including the daily politics program America Decides on the CBS News Streaming Network.

In announcing these campaign reporters, Mary Hager, CBS News executive editor for politics and Face the Nation executive producer, said, “This team of campaign reporters will be a key part of how CBS News reports from the campaign trail covers yet another consequential election and gets to the heart of the issues that voters care about.” She added, “The enthusiasm and drive of this team of talented journalists is contagious, and their commitment to bringing factual, accurate, and fair reporting to all digital and broadcast platforms of CBS News and Stations is crucial to the success of our America Decides campaign 2024 coverage.”

CBS News political director Fin Gómez said, “We couldn’t be more excited to kick our campaign coverage into high gear with this team. We have here a talented group of journalists with a true passion for covering politics and look forward to seeing them contribute to CBS News’ reporting on the issues that impact our democracy and day-to-day lives of voters.”

CBS News also added that its political and campaign reporting for the first time will also include Spanish-language coverage.

Profiles of the new class of 2024 campaign reporters have been provided below: