CBS EVP of News Kim Godwin Earns Top Award From National Association of Black Journalists

Nice start to election week for Kim Godwin and CBS News.

Godwin, executive vice president of news for CBS, been honored with the Ida B. Wells Award from the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ).

The Ida B. Wells Award is presented annually by the NABJ and the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University, “to honor an individual who has provided distinguished leadership in increasing access and opportunities to people of color in journalism, and improving the coverage of communities of color in American media.”

According to the NABJ, Godwin was honored “for being a strong newsroom leader, for being an advocate for stories about communities in the country that might have been overlooked, for her work to create a diverse newsroom, and her focus on identifying – and advocating for – young journalists throughout their careers.”

CBS News president and senior ep Susan Zirinsky sent a memo this morning to alert staffers of Godwin’s achievement. The memo was obtained by TVNewser.

It brings me great joy to share the wonderful news today that Kim Godwin has been honored with the Ida B. Wells Award from the National Association of Black Journalists. This prestigious award is presented annually by the NABJ and the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University, to honor an individual who has provided distinguished leadership in increasing access and opportunities to people of color in journalism, and improving the coverage of communities of color in American media. There is no one more deserving than Kim to receive this award. She has made an indelible mark on CBS News, has helped countless colleagues in their careers, and she has changed the organization for the better. Thank you to Larry Elardo and our colleagues who took the time to recommend and support Kim’s nomination for this award. On this busy day, I hope you can join me in congratulating Kim on this honor. Below is the press release: Z

In nominating her for the award, fellow colleagues Jonathan Blakely, senior producer at 60 Minutes/60 in 6; Alturo Rhymes, senior producer at the CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell; and LaCrai Mitchell, CBS News campaign reporter, all praised Godwin for caring about their careers and supporting their work.

“I would not be where I am without her,” Blakely wrote. “The higher she’s risen in rank, the more young journalists of color she’s brought along with her because she knows the true victory isn’t in her reaching the top but in how many people she can bring to the top with her – people who have diverse backgrounds, life experiences and stories,” wrote Mitchell. “Kim Godwin doesn’t make leaders – she makes leaders see themselves,” wrote Rhymes.

Since joining CBS News in 2007, Godwin has served as CBS News’ executive director for development and diversity and a senior broadcast producer of the CBS Evening News.

