CBS, ABC, Vice Lead the Way at 2022 News & Documentary Emmys

CBS News, ABC News and Vice News emerged as top winners on the first night of the 43rd annual News & Documentary Emmys, held Wednesday in New York and streamed online.
Night one is dedicated to handing out the News Emmy awards, while night two celebrates the Documentary Emmys.
ABC’s Linsey Davis, CBS’ Margaret Brennan, CNN’s Omar Jimenez, NBC’s Morgan Radford, Telemundo’s Julio Vaqueiro, Univision’s Teresa Rodrigues and Vice’s Paola Ramos were night one presenters.
PBS NewsHour anchor and managing editor Judy Woodruff earned the lifetime achievement award. She will be stepping down from NewsHour later this year. Additionally, NBC’s Dateline was also honored for its 30th anniversary.
Vice and ABC led the way from a network standpoint with eight Emmy wins apiece. CNN followed with five network wins.
CBS earned just three Emmys this year (tied with NBC), but won two of the most high-profile categories: Outstanding Live News Program (which went to CBS Mornings) and Outstanding Recorded News Program (which went to 60 Minutes).
“We are just getting started!” @tonydokoupil, @GayleKing and @nateburleson celebrate our News Emmy for Outstanding Live News Program 🎉 pic.twitter.com/ih4Sz5XrGs
— CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) September 29, 2022
Noticiero Univision won the Outstanding News Program in Spanish category, while Telemundo’s Vanessa Huac won the Outstanding Journalist in Spanish Language Media category.
ABC News congressional correspondent Rachel Scott won Outstanding Emerging Journalist honor.
Here’s a rundown of the 2022 night one winners:
OUTSTANDING LIVE NEWS PROGRAM
“CBS Mornings/CBS This Morning” (CBS)
OUTSTANDING RECORDED NEWS PROGRAM
“60 Minutes” (CBS)
OUTSTANDING EMERGING JOURNALIST
Rachel Scott (ABC)
OUTSTANDING LIVE BREAKING NEWS COVERAGE
NBC News Specials: January 6 Attack on the Capitol (NBC)
OUTSTANDING EDITED BREAKING NEWS COVERAGE
“Vice News Tonight” (Vice)
OUTSTANDING CONTINUING NEWS COVERAGE: SHORT FORM
ABC World News Tonight with David Muir: “The Climate Crisis” (ABC)
OUTSTANDING CONTINUING NEWS COVERAGE: LONG FORM
Vice News Tonight: “Yemen: The Forgotten War” (Vice)
OUTSTANDING SOFT FEATURE STORY: SHORT FORM
ABC News Soul of a Nation: “Miss Lucille” (ABC)
OUTSTANDING SOFT FEATURE STORY: LONG FORM
20/20: “The Babies of 9/11: Twenty Years Later” (ABC)
OUTSTANDING HARD NEWS FEATURE STORY: SHORT FORM
The Lead with Jake Tapper; “9-Year-Old Afghan Sold into Marriage” (CNN)
OUTSTANDING HARD NEWS FEATURE STORY: LONG FORM
Vice News Tonight: “A Christian Summer Camp’s History of Abuse” (Vice)
OUTSTANDING INVESTIGATIVE NEWS COVERAGE: SHORT FORM
“How a U.S. Drone Strike Killed the Wrong Person” (The New York Times)
OUTSTANDING INVESTIGATIVE NEWS COVERAGE: LONG FORM
Frontline and BBC Arabic: “Yemen’s COVID Cover-Up” (PBS)
OUTSTANDING LIVE NEWS SPECIAL
“The 15th Annual CNN Heroes All-Star Tribute” (CNN)
OUTSTANDING RECORDED NEWS SPECIAL
60 Minutes: “9/11: The FDNY” (CBS)
OUTSTANDING NEWS DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS
Meet the Press: “Schools, America & Race” (NBC)
OUTSTANDING NEWS ANALYSIS: EDITORIAL AND OPINION
The New York Times Opinion Video: “Blue States, You’re the Problem” (The New York Times)
AND
The New York Times Opinion Video: “Humanity Has Not Yet Failed (Featuring Greta Thunberg)” (The New York Times)
OUTSTANDING LIVE INTERVIEW
The New York Times DealBook Summit: “One-on-One with Adam Neumann” (The New York Times)
OUTSTANDING EDITED INTERVIEW
20/20: “Escape from a House of Horror” (ABC)
OUTSTANDING SCIENCE, TECHNOLOGY OR ENVIRONMENTAL COVERAGE
CNN Special Report: “Eating Planet Earth: The Future of Your Food” (CNN)
AND
“Unlivable Oasis” (ProPublica, TIME, Truly CA, Univision Noticias)
AND
World News Tonight: “Madagascar: The Children of Climate Change” (ABC)
OUTSTANDING HEALTH OR MEDICAL COVERAGE
Vice News Tonight: “Aging, Inc.” (Vice)
OUTSTANDING ARTS, CULTURE OR ENTERTAINMENT COVERAGE
The New York Times Presents: “Malfunction: The Dressing Down of Janet Jackson” (FX)
OUTSTANDING BUSINESS, CONSUMER OR ECONOMIC COVERAGE
Frontline and The New York Times: “Boeing’s Fatal Flaw” (PBS)
OUTSTANDING CRIME AND JUSTICE COVERAGE
“Get Away from the Target—Rescuing Migrants from the Libyan Coast Guard” (The Outlaw Ocean Project and The Guardian)
BEST NEWS COVERAGE: SHORT FORM
“How a U.S. Drone Strike Killed the Wrong Person” (The New York Times)
BEST NEWS COVERAGE: LONG FORM
“Return of the Taliban: A Vice News Special Report” (Showtime)
OUTSTANDING NEWS PROGRAM IN SPANISH
“Noticiero Univision” (Univision)
OUTSTANDING JOURNALIST IN SPANISH LANGUAGE MEDIA
Vanessa Hauc (Telemundo)
OUTSTANDING COVERAGE OF A BREAKING NEWS STORY IN SPANISH
Noticiero Telemundo: “Enero 6—Asalto a la Democracia” (Telemundo)
OUTSTANDING INVESTIGATIVE JOURNALISM IN SPANISH
Aquí y Ahora/Univision Investiga: “La oscura luz del mundo” (Univision)
OUTSTANDING FEATURE STORY IN SPANISH
Vice News Tonight: “Después de la tormenta” (Vice)
OUTSTANDING WRITING: NEWS
20/20: “Escape from a House of Horror” (ABC)
OUTSTANDING RESEARCH: NEWS
“Ethiopia: Exposing the Hallmarks of a Genocide” (CNN)
AND
Vice News: “The Shockwave” (Vice)
OUTSTANDING DIRECTION: NEWS
“ABC News Soul of a Nation” (ABC)
OUTSTANDING VIDEO JOURNALISM: NEWS
“Return of the Taliban: A Vice News Special Report” (Showtime)
AND
Vice News Tonight: “Inside the Battle for Jerusalem” (Vice)
OUTSTANDING GRAPHIC DESIGN AND ART DIRECTION: NEWS
CNN Digital (CNN)
OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENT
Today: “Jenna Skydives Live with U.S. Army” (NBC)
OUTSTANDING REGIONAL NEWS STORY: SPOT OR BREAKING NEWS
“Battleground Salt Lake” (KSL 5, Salt Lake City)
OUTSTANDING REGIONAL NEWS STORY: INVESTIGATIVE REPORT
“My Name Is Anjanette Young” (WBBM 2, Chicago)
