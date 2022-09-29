CBS, ABC, Vice Lead the Way at 2022 News & Documentary Emmys

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today.

CBS News, ABC News and Vice News emerged as top winners on the first night of the 43rd annual News & Documentary Emmys, held Wednesday in New York and streamed online.

Night one is dedicated to handing out the News Emmy awards, while night two celebrates the Documentary Emmys.

ABC’s Linsey Davis, CBS’ Margaret Brennan, CNN’s Omar Jimenez, NBC’s Morgan Radford, Telemundo’s Julio Vaqueiro, Univision’s Teresa Rodrigues and Vice’s Paola Ramos were night one presenters.

PBS NewsHour anchor and managing editor Judy Woodruff earned the lifetime achievement award. She will be stepping down from NewsHour later this year. Additionally, NBC’s Dateline was also honored for its 30th anniversary.

Vice and ABC led the way from a network standpoint with eight Emmy wins apiece. CNN followed with five network wins.

CBS earned just three Emmys this year (tied with NBC), but won two of the most high-profile categories: Outstanding Live News Program (which went to CBS Mornings) and Outstanding Recorded News Program (which went to 60 Minutes).

“We are just getting started!” @tonydokoupil, @GayleKing and @nateburleson celebrate our News Emmy for Outstanding Live News Program 🎉 pic.twitter.com/ih4Sz5XrGs — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) September 29, 2022

Noticiero Univision won the Outstanding News Program in Spanish category, while Telemundo’s Vanessa Huac won the Outstanding Journalist in Spanish Language Media category.

ABC News congressional correspondent Rachel Scott won Outstanding Emerging Journalist honor.

Here’s a rundown of the 2022 night one winners: