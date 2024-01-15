Business TV Returns to Davos for 2024 World Economic Forum

The 54th annual World Economic Forum is back, and business news networks are flocking to the Alpine ski town of Davos-Klosters, Switzerland to cover the festivities yet again.

The 2024 WEF kicks off this morning, Monday, Jan. 15 and will run through Friday, Jan. 19.

The meeting traditionally draws heads of state, high-profile business execs, cultural heavyweights/thought-leaders and representatives from international organizations.

The World luminaries scheduled to attend this year’s Forum include U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, National Security adviser Jake Sullivan, French President Emmanuel Macron and key Middle East leaders.

The 2024 WEF is slated to address climate change and economic uncertainty to geopolitical instability, with the wars in Gaza and Ukraine are the top of the agenda. This year’s theme is “Rebuilding Trust.”

U.S. TV business networks are sending many of their top talent to cover Davos 2024, and here’s the coverage breakdown.

CNBC:

CNBC’s Squawk Box with Joe Kernen, Becky Quick and Andrew Ross Sorkin will broadcast live from the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland Tuesday, Jan. 16 – Thursday, Jan. 18.

and will broadcast live from the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland Tuesday, Jan. 16 – Thursday, Jan. 18. CNBC’s Sara Eisen will also be conducting interviews for upcoming CNBC Leaders primetime specials, leading various CNBC Events engagements and moderating critical sessions on the WEF stage.

will also be conducting interviews for upcoming CNBC Leaders primetime specials, leading various CNBC Events engagements and moderating critical sessions on the WEF stage. CNBC International’s live coverage will begin with special programming on Monday, Jan. 15, and Capital Connection, Squawk Box Europe and Street Signs Europe will broadcast live from the World Economic Forum Tuesday, Jan. 16 – Friday, Jan. 19. CNBC International will also host several panel discussions and fireside chats moderated by CNBC’s Tania Bryer, Silvia Amaro, Arjun Kharpal, Karen Tso, Mandy Drury, Dan Murphy and Steve Sedgwick .

and . CNBC.com media reporter Alex Sherman and technology reporter MacKenzie Sigalos will be on the ground talking to CEOs, high-profile investors, politicians and other officials about everything from whether we have avoided a recession to how entertainment companies can make money off streaming to how AI is influencing businesses already.

and technology reporter will be on the ground talking to CEOs, high-profile investors, politicians and other officials about everything from whether we have avoided a recession to how entertainment companies can make money off streaming to how AI is influencing businesses already. Globally, CNBC will interview notable guests from prominent business leaders to political figures to industry icons, among others.

FBN:

Fox Business Network’s global markets editor Maria Bartiromo will present Mornings with Maria live from the annual World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, Switzerland from Tuesday, Jan. 16 16 through Thursday, Jan. 18.

will present Mornings with Maria live from the annual World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, Switzerland from Tuesday, Jan. 16 16 through Thursday, Jan. 18. Throughout the week, Bartiromo will present interviews with global business and political leaders including Bank of America Chairman and CEO Brian Moynihan, Guggenheim Partners Investment Management Chief Anne Walsh, Chevron CEO Mike Wirth, Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg, Polish President Andrej Duda, New York Stock Exchange President Lynn Martin, KPMG Chairman and CEO Paul Knopp, Carlyle Group Founder David Rubenstein and others.

Bloomberg:

Bloomberg Television’s Lisa Abramowicz, Haslinda Amin, Jonathan Ferro, Annmarie Hordern, and Francine Lacqua are on the ground for the World Economic Forum at Davos, conducting interviews with global newsmakers.

and are on the ground for the World Economic Forum at Davos, conducting interviews with global newsmakers. Francine Lacqua will host a special edition of The Pulse with Francine Lacqua at 10-11 a.m. CET from Davos.

at 10-11 a.m. CET from Davos. Bloomberg TV’s flagship morning show Bloomberg Surveillance hosted by Jonathan Ferro and Lisa Abramowicz, featuring Annmarie Hordern, will be broadcasting live from Davos during the week.

From Jan. 15-18 Bloomberg will host Bloomberg House at Davos, where leaders in business, media, and policymaking will convene for panel and roundtable discussions to make connections, explore solutions and examine the world’s most critical challenges in their fullest context.

CNN: