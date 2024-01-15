Business TV Returns to Davos for 2024 World Economic Forum

The 54th annual World Economic Forum is back, and business news networks are flocking to the Alpine ski town of Davos-Klosters, Switzerland to cover the festivities yet again.
The 2024 WEF kicks off this morning, Monday, Jan. 15 and will run through Friday, Jan. 19.
The meeting traditionally draws heads of state, high-profile business execs, cultural heavyweights/thought-leaders and representatives from international organizations.
The World luminaries scheduled to attend this year’s Forum include U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, National Security adviser Jake Sullivan, French President Emmanuel Macron and key Middle East leaders.
The 2024 WEF is slated to address climate change and economic uncertainty to geopolitical instability, with the wars in Gaza and Ukraine are the top of the agenda. This year’s theme is “Rebuilding Trust.”
U.S. TV business networks are sending many of their top talent to cover Davos 2024, and here’s the coverage breakdown.
CNBC:
- CNBC’s Squawk Box with Joe Kernen, Becky Quick and Andrew Ross Sorkin will broadcast live from the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland Tuesday, Jan. 16 – Thursday, Jan. 18.
- CNBC’s Sara Eisen will also be conducting interviews for upcoming CNBC Leaders primetime specials, leading various CNBC Events engagements and moderating critical sessions on the WEF stage.
- CNBC International’s live coverage will begin with special programming on Monday, Jan. 15, and Capital Connection, Squawk Box Europe and Street Signs Europe will broadcast live from the World Economic Forum Tuesday, Jan. 16 – Friday, Jan. 19. CNBC International will also host several panel discussions and fireside chats moderated by CNBC’s Tania Bryer, Silvia Amaro, Arjun Kharpal, Karen Tso, Mandy Drury, Dan Murphy and Steve Sedgwick.
- CNBC.com media reporter Alex Sherman and technology reporter MacKenzie Sigalos will be on the ground talking to CEOs, high-profile investors, politicians and other officials about everything from whether we have avoided a recession to how entertainment companies can make money off streaming to how AI is influencing businesses already.
- Globally, CNBC will interview notable guests from prominent business leaders to political figures to industry icons, among others.
FBN:
- Fox Business Network’s global markets editor Maria Bartiromo will present Mornings with Maria live from the annual World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, Switzerland from Tuesday, Jan. 16 16 through Thursday, Jan. 18.
- Throughout the week, Bartiromo will present interviews with global business and political leaders including Bank of America Chairman and CEO Brian Moynihan, Guggenheim Partners Investment Management Chief Anne Walsh, Chevron CEO Mike Wirth, Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg, Polish President Andrej Duda, New York Stock Exchange President Lynn Martin, KPMG Chairman and CEO Paul Knopp, Carlyle Group Founder David Rubenstein and others.
Bloomberg:
- Bloomberg Television’s Lisa Abramowicz, Haslinda Amin, Jonathan Ferro, Annmarie Hordern, and Francine Lacqua are on the ground for the World Economic Forum at Davos, conducting interviews with global newsmakers.
- Francine Lacqua will host a special edition of The Pulse with Francine Lacqua at 10-11 a.m. CET from Davos.
- Bloomberg TV’s flagship morning show Bloomberg Surveillance hosted by Jonathan Ferro and Lisa Abramowicz, featuring Annmarie Hordern, will be broadcasting live from Davos during the week.
- From Jan. 15-18 Bloomberg will host Bloomberg House at Davos, where leaders in business, media, and policymaking will convene for panel and roundtable discussions to make connections, explore solutions and examine the world’s most critical challenges in their fullest context.
CNN:
- CNN will carry multi-platform coverage of the World Economic Forum’s Annual Meeting in Davos across TV and Digital next week, as over 300 public figures, including more than 60 heads of state and government, converge on the Swiss mountain town.
- Richard Quest, Becky Anderson, Julia Chatterley, Bianna Golodryga and Fareed Zakaria will be on the ground in the Alps.
- Quest Means Business will be anchored live from Davos from Monday through Thursday, while both Connect the World and One World will also feature live coverage from the Forum through the week on CNN International and CNN Max. CNN Digital will also carry daily stories and updates from the WEF at cnn.com/davos.
- As Israel’s war with Hamas threatens to boil over into regional conflict, and Russia’s war in Ukraine continues, conflict resolution will be high on the agenda. Meanwhile, the climate crisis, the rapid emergence of AI technology, and continuing instability in the global economy are also expected to be key topics for discussion.
- Among the world leaders in attendance will be Li Qiang, Premier of the People’s Republic of China; Emmanuel Macron, President of France; European Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen; Argentina’s newly elected President, Javier Milei; Republic of Korea Prime Minister, Han Duck-soo; Pedro Sánchez, Prime Minister of Spain; Prime Minister of Thailand, Srettha Thavisin; and Pham Minh Chinh, Prime Minister of Vietnam, Bisher Hani Al Khasawneh, Prime Minister of Jordan; Kenya’s President, William Ruto; Nigeria’s President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu; Qatari Prime Minister & Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Al Thani; and Israel’s President, Isaac Herzog.
- US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, and National Security Adviser, Jake Sullivan, will lead a USA delegation that includes representatives from both the Senate and House of Representatives.
- Digital coverage is online now, while live TV programming begins on Monday, Jan. 15.