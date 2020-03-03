Fox News

Brit Hume Inadvertently Posts Browser Tab Showing Title of X-Rated Website

By A.J. Katz Comment

Twitter has been buzzing this morning about former Fox News Special Report anchor-turned senior political analyst Brit Hume and a racy website he seems to have visited.

The longtime TV newser posted a screenshot on Twitter this morning, where he showed election betting odds for whether Joe Biden or Bernie Sanders can defeat President Trump in 2020.

Part of the screenshot included several tabs, one of which had the title: “Sexy Vixen Vinyl.”

Hume’s tweet has been deleted, but here’s a screenshot of the tweet, which has been circulating around the internet for hours.

In fact, Hume has been trending on Twitter today.

 

Yes, it’s possible Sexy Vixen Vinyl might have been a pop-up ad, but the lesson here is to always double-check what’s on your browser before posting a screenshot on Twitter.

