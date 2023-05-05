Brinley Bruton Named NBC News Digital’s Assistant Managing Editor for International News

NBC News Digital has promoted Brinley Bruton to assistant managing editor for international news.

Bruton was a senior editor in charge of NBC News Digital’s London bureau prior to this appointment.

In announcing this promotion Tom Namako, NBC News’ executive editor and VP of NBC News Digital, in a note to staff, complimented Bruton for leading the news division’s “exceptional coverage.”

He said that in her new role, Bruton “will lead efforts to take the editorial muscle and expertise of NBC News and find long-term ways to use it to cover global news for the network’s digital platform.”

Bruton joined NBC News in 2007. Before that, she worked in Kabul, mentoring and editing Afghanistan journalists at the news agency Pajhwok. Bruton’s journalism career began in Mexico City as a reporter at the Mexico City News.

Read Namako’s note to staff below:

Team,

We are very excited to announce that Brinley Bruton has been promoted to Assistant Managing Editor for International News, NBC News Digital.

Over the past year alone, Brinley has led our exceptional coverage of, as she puts it, a “world wildly in flux” — Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, China aggressively expanding its sphere of influence, Queen Elizabeth’s death and the political upheaval in the UK, to name a few. She has developed strong ties with the National Security team; she works hand-in-hand with SVP of International Newsgathering Adrienne Mong and Senior Director of International Newsgathering Paul Nassar; she is respected among the correspondents and producers around the globe.

In her new role, Brinley will build on her success on digital and in collaborating with broadcast partners. She’ll lead efforts to take the editorial muscle and expertise we have across NBC News and find long-term ways to use it to cover global news on the digital platform.

Brinley joined NBC News in 2007 and during that time has traveled to Saudi Arabia to cover the country’s upstart crown prince, South Africa in the weeks before the death of Nelson Mandela, Turkey to track the ruling party’s drift toward authoritarianism and the Gaza Strip to see the impact of the years-long blockade. Prior to joining NBC, Brinley worked in Kabul, mentoring and editing Afghanistan journalists at the news agency Pajhwok. She was also a freelancer in the greater Middle East and has worked at Reuters in New York and London, where she broke news on predatory lending and abusive lending practices at banking giants. Her journalism career began in Mexico City as a reporter at the Mexico City News.

Please join us in congratulating her.

Tom and Catherine