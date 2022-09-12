Brian Stelter Joins Harvard Kennedy School as Fall 2022 Walter Shorenstein Media and Democracy Fellow

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today.

Former CNN Reliable Sources host Brian Stelter is joining the Walter Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics and Public Policy at Harvard’s Kennedy School as the Fall 2022 Walter Shorenstein Media and Democracy Fellow, the center announced Monday.

This represents Stelter’s first gig since his media analysis show was canceled by CNN last month. Stelter departed the network after Reliable Sources’ final episode on Aug. 21.

While Stelter no longer has a TV platform (at least not at the moment), he’ll continue to address topics he broached on cable news show—threats to democracy and possible responses by the media—and he’ll do so at Harvard with news leaders, policymakers, politicians, as well as with students, fellows and faculty.

Stelter spent nearly nine years at CNN, joining from the New York Times in 2013 where he had served as media reporter. He founded this site TVNewser when he was still in college. He sold it to Mediabistro in 2007 and it later became a part of the Adweek blog network.