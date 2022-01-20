Brian Kilmeade and Lawrence Jones Are Getting Their Own Shows in Saturday Primetime

Fox News has finalized its new Saturday primetime lineup, beginning Jan. 29.

Longtime Fox & Friends co-host Brian Kilmeade will replace Jesse Watters as host of the network’s Saturday 8 p.m. timeslot, while Lawrence Jones will replace Dan Bongino as host of the Saturday, 10 p.m. hour. Bongino will replace Jeanine Pirro in the Saturday 9 p.m. hour.

Pirro is becoming a full-time panelist on The Five, while Watters is stepping into the weekday 7 p.m. timeslot, beginning Monday.

In addition to hosting a yet-to-be-named show airing Saturdays at 8 p.m., Kilmeade will remain a co-host of Fox & Friends, while also hosting the three-hour daily Brian Kilmeade Show on Fox News Audio and What Made America Great on Fox News Media’s streaming service Fox Nation.

“I am truly honored that [Fox News Media CEO] Suzanne [Scott] has given me another incredible opportunity at Fox News Media,” Kilmeade said in a statement. “My ultimate goal is to create a program that will always seek solutions rather than sow division.”

According to Fox News, the network’s new Saturday 10 p.m. hour, Lawrence Jones Cross Country, “will focus on newsmakers from across the political and cultural spectrum, spotlighting the leading concerns facing Americans nationwide. Jones will frequently travel across the country to showcase a multitude of key topical stories from the issues at the border and crime in cities to the impact of Covid policies, providing an in-depth look at underserved communities.”

Jones (age 29) becomes the youngest Black solo host of a cable news program. In addition to this new role, he will remain the enterprise reporter for Fox & Friends.

“Lawrence has been an impact player since joining the network in 2018 and we are thrilled to add his critical insights to our weekend lineup,” Scott said in a statement. “Whether reporting from the border or diners across America to hosting primetime specials, his perspective has added depth to our programming while resonating with the audience.”

Jones added, “I am incredibly grateful for the opportunities that Suzanne has provided me over the last four years, encouraging me to travel the country and seek out the stories of everyday Americans, many of whom have been overlooked by the rest of the media. I look forward to delivering insightful, thought-provoking coverage on the key issues that really matter to the heartland of the nation.”