Bret Baier Signs New Multi-Year Deal to Remain at Fox News

The face of Fox’s news side will remain at the network for at least five more years.

Fox News Media announced Thursday that it has extended Bret Baier’s current multi-year deal where he will remain as anchor and executive editor of Special Report. Baier, who signed a new multi-year deal in 2019, will also continue as the network’s chief political anchor.

“Bret has masterfully covered some of the most consequential news stories of our time and we’re thrilled to have him continue his extraordinary journalism career at Fox News for many years to come,” Fox News Media chief executive Suzanne Scott said in a statement.

Baier added, “I am thrilled to continue working with Fox News Channel for the next five years. It has been my home away from home for almost a quarter century. Suzanne Scott, Jay Wallace, and the Murdoch’s have been terrific leaders and bosses. I look forward to working closely with my incredibly talented team to cover the Important stories of our time in the fair and honest way our viewers expect.”

Since taking over for Brit Hume in January 2009, Baier has established Special Report as No. 1 in cable news in its 6 p.m. time slot for more than a decade.

Baier has played a critical role in every major political event and election since joining the network in 1998 as the first reporter in the Atlanta bureau. He co-anchored FNC’s Democracy 2020 election coverage alongside Martha MacCallum, which garnered the highest ratings for election night in cable news history with 14.1 million viewers. Throughout the 2020 cycle, he co-anchored the network’s coverage of the presidential debates as well as the Democratic and Republican National Conventions. He also co-moderated a series of election town halls with then-candidates Sen. Bernie Sanders, Sen. Amy Klobuchar as well as former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julian Castro, former Mayor Michael Bloomberg and former President Donald Trump.

Throughout his tenure, Baier has conducted dozens of interviews with government officials, cabinet members and dignitaries, including former Presidents Trump, Barack Obama and George W. Bush, former Vice Presidents Mike Pence and Dick Cheney, and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. Baier has also interviewed over 15 world leaders, heads of state and more, including King Abdullah II of Jordan, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, South Korean President Moon Jae-in, President of Nicaragua Daniel Ortega, His Holiness the Dalai Lama and Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir on the death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Baier has been the recipient of numerous journalism honors including the Sol Taishoff Award for Excellence in Broadcast Journalism, the National Press Foundation’s highest honor for a broadcast journalist and the Kenneth Y. Tomlinson Award for Outstanding Journalism which recognizes excellence in reporting.