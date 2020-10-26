Bret Baier, Martha MacCallum Among Fox Newsers to Quarantine After Possible Covid-19 Exposure

A number of Fox Newsers who covered the presidential debate on Thursday in Nashville are now having to quarantine after being exposed to someone on a private flight from Nashville to New York who tested positive for Covid-19.

The Fox Newsers who were on this flight and will now have to quarantine include Fox News president Jay Wallace, the network’s top-rated political anchors Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum, and The Five co-hosts Juan Williams and Dana Perino.

According to the New York Times, the outlet that broke the news, everyone on board the plane has been told to get tested and quarantine. It’s unclear whether more than one person had tested positive.

A Fox News representative would not confirm any details of the exposure, citing the need to keep private health information confidential.

Baier, MacCallum, Perino and Williams are expected to host their shows from home for the time being. It remains to be seen if they’ll be able to return to Fox News HQ for Election Night coverage, which is 9 days away (Nov. 3).

Fox News has been taking all proper precautions, including testing, to keep safe its anchors, reporters and staff, according to the network. FNC staffers were tested while in Nashville by the network and by the Commission on Presidential Debates.

