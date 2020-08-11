Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum to Co-Anchor Fox News Coverage of the 2020 Democratic National Convention

Fox News Channel’s coverage of the 2020 Democratic National Convention will originate from Washington, D.C., beginning Sunday, Aug. 16 at 10 p.m. ET.

Special Report anchor Bret Baier and The Story’s Martha MacCallum will co-anchor the network’s coverage of the convention.

Baier and MacCallum will co-host a one-hour special in advance of the convention, Democracy 2020: Convention Kickoff, on Sunday at 10 p.m. ET. The program will preview the convention and feature prominent guests who will provide analysis ahead of the week’s events.

Fox News will then dedicate one hour in prime time on Fox News Channel (10-11 p.m. ET) to coverage on each night of the convention: Aug. 17-20.

Each hour, Baier and MacCallum will be joined by a rotating team of commentators and hosts, including Fox News Sunday’s Chris Wallace, senior political analyst Brit Hume, co-host of The Five and The Daily Briefing anchor Dana Perino, as well as co-host of The Five and political analyst Juan Williams to break down the latest developments.

Fox News contributors Donna Brazile, Karl Rove and Katie Pavlich will also join the coverage.

The Ingraham Angle will move from its usual 10 p.m. time slot to the 11 p.m. hour during the DNC. Fox News @ Night with anchor Shannon Bream will follow at midnight.

Lead Biden campaign correspondent Peter Doocy and correspondent Jacqui Heinrich will provide coverage from Wilmington, Del., throughout the week where former Vice President Joe Biden’s nomination speech will originate.

Griff Jenkins will also report live from the former vice president’s home state of Delaware. Fox News correspondent Alicia Acuna will report from Arizona, Kevin Corke in Ohio and Bryan Llenas in Pennsylvania. Correspondent Mike Tobin will also contribute to coverage from the convention grounds in Milwaukee and chief White House correspondent John Roberts will provide live reaction from President Trump’s campaign.

Additionally, anchor Bill Hemmer will offer Fox O&O stations and broadcast affiliates live convention coverage throughout the week.

FOXNews.com will also feature coverage of the 2020 DNC, including live blogs, video of key speeches and the latest articles on all breaking developments. All will be available on desktop devices, tablets and the Fox News mobile app. Viewers can follow the latest developments, livestreams and behind-the-scenes footage from the network’s signature programs across Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat.

Fox News Radio will provide live coverage through the Fox News mobile app on the listen tab and the Amazon smart speaker platform led by FNR national correspondent Jared Halpern and FNR political analyst Josh Kraushaar. The nationally syndicated Brian Kilmeade Show ( 9 a.m.-12 p.m. ET), Fox Across America with Jimmy Failla (noon-3 p.m. ET) and The Guy Benson Show (3-6 p.m. ET) will offer live reaction and analysis each weekday.

Fox News Audio will also feature coverage, including the daily Fox News Rundown podcast. On Tuesday evening, Perino and Chris Stirewalt break down the latest developments with Perino & Stirewalt: I’ll Tell You What podcast. On Wednesday morning, Bret Baier will present The Campaignpodcast where a panel of experts will focus on the strategy and issues of the convention.

