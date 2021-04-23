Bob Costas Is Returning to HBO with a New Series

Iconic sportscaster Bob Costas is returning to HBO with the launch of a new show: Back on the Record with Bob Costas.

The series will air four episodes each year, and each one will feature extended conversations with the biggest names in sports, from present-day superstars to legends of the past to commissioners and other newsmakers from the sports landscape; roundtable discussions with compelling figures from the sports world and beyond; and signature commentaries from Costas himself that capture his distinctive voice and point of view.

Back on the Record launches later this spring on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max.

“Bob has long been one of the most talented and versatile broadcasters in the world of sports and entertainment, and we are thrilled for his return to HBO,” said HBO’s evp of programming Nina Rosenstein.

Costas added: “HBO is synonymous with the highest quality of television programming. And their sports programming has always been both innovative and thoughtful. For those reasons and more, I am very pleased to again be part of HBO.”

Costas returns to HBO where he won a combined seven Sports Emmy Awards as host of On The Record with Bob Costas (2001-2004) and Costas Now (2005-2009), regularly making news as provocative and engaging guests tackled top-of-mind issues and controversies.

He also hosted the late-night interview program Later with Bob Costas in the ’90s. He won an entertainment Emmy in 1993 for that program.

Costas joined CNN in July 2020 as an on-air contributor. But of course, he’s better known as having been the face of NBC Sports for decades.

In 2012, Costas was elected to the National Sportscasters and Sportswriters Hall of Fame, and in the summer of 2018, he was inducted into the broadcasters’ wing of the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown.

From the Baseball Game of the Week in the 1980s, through his hosting of NBC’s Olympics, Costas has been a prominent part of the coverage of every major sport over the past three decades, including hosting seven Super Bowls and contributing to the coverage as either play-by-play announcer or host of seven World Series and anchoring NBC Sports’ coverage of 10 NBA Finals.