Bloomberg TV Launches New Morning Show

Bloomberg Television announced the launch of Bloomberg Brief, a new daily early morning program that will deliver the market news, data, and analysis for viewers each morning. The show is set to premiere on Monday, September 18, airing weekdays from 5-6 a.m. ET.

Bloomberg Brief will be co-hosted by Dani Burger and Manus Cranny live from New York. Cranny joins the show from his previous role hosting Bloomberg Daybreak: Middle East and Daybreak Europe from Dubai. Burger, who previously hosted Bloomberg Daybreak Europe from London, will co-anchor. Kriti Gupta has taken over for Burger as the host of Bloomberg Daybreak: Europe.

Bloomberg Television global head Julie Alnwick McHale said in a statement, “Manus and Dani have always been a dynamic combination, so I’m thrilled to show what they can do in the critical 5 am hour. Through their years of experience covering business and finance in Europe and the Middle East, they’re well positioned to deliver the global scope that defines our best programming.

Burger and Cranny will take viewers on a daily deep dive into risk and follow the money around the globe, bringing Bloomberg’s global audience market insights and global business news as Europe trading is underway, and Wall Street wakes up.