Bloomberg TV and Radio Names Jodi Schneider Political News Director

Bloomberg TV and Radio has announced changes to its politics broadcast team.

Jodi Schneider will take over as Bloomberg TV & Radio political news director, while Annmarie Hordern and Joe Mathieu will become Washington correspondents covering the White House and Capitol Hill.

Bloomberg Government senior congressional reporters, Emily Wilkins and Jack Fitzpatrick, will continue to contribute to daily coverage and round out on Bloomberg’s air team with contributors Rick Davis and Jeanne Zaino.

Schneider steps into her new role as Bloomberg political news director on June 21. In this role, she will have direct oversight of all Bloomberg political coverage across the network, including its flagship political program Balance of Power anchored by David Westin on Television and Radio. She will also oversee Bloomberg’s editorial team in Washington including Lauren McDevitt and Christine Baratta, and the Balance of Power team in NY including Andrew Pourinski.

Schneider is currently a senior editor on Bloomberg News’ global business team. Before that, she spent time in Hong Kong as senior international editor, and served as President of the Foreign Correspondents Club. Prior to joining Bloomberg, Schneider was an editor at The Washington Post, U.S. News and World Report and Congressional Quarterly, among other publications.

Mathieu joins Bloomberg’s D.C. bureau as a new Washington correspondent, splitting coverage of Capitol Hill and the White House. He arrives from WGBH Radio in Boston where he was the host of Morning Edition. Prior to that, Mathieu was the morning anchor of WBZ Newsradio winning the Murrow Award for best newscast in a major market. Before his time in Boston, Joe spent 13 years in Washington DC as managing editor and anchor of the CBS Marketwatch Radio Network as well as founding program director of the POTUS political news channel on Sirius/XM.

Hordern will be moving to D.C. from London to also become one a Bloomberg Washington correspondent. She began as a production coordinator in New York, went to London where she took on leadership roles in EMEA. She went in front of the camera as a reporter covering OPEC and Vladimir Putin. Most recently she was anchor of Bloomberg Daybreak Europe. In between, Hodern helped launch the platform that is now Bloomberg Quicktake.