Bloomberg TV and Radio Morning Show Bloomberg Surveillance Is Expanding to 3 Hours

Bloomberg Media is announcing that the Bloomberg TV and Radio morning show Bloomberg Surveillance will expand to three hours, beginning Tuesday, Feb. 16.

Tom Keene, Jonathan Ferro and Lisa Abramowicz will broadcast from New York.

At 4 a.m. ET, Surveillance: Early Edition will be anchored by Francine Lacqua in London.

Lacqua will be joined by Matthew Miller in Berlin and Kailey Leinz in New York from 5-6 a.m. ET, with news and conversation for the EMEA and American markets.

Bloomberg Surveillance will also feature a new set design across two studios in New York. The set will include a digital wall to enhance the team’s discussions with experts in economics, finance, investment and politics.

“The business world demands we meet them wherever they are and get them ready for their morning – whether that be through radio on their commute to work or on television in their home office,” Global Head of Bloomberg Television and Radio Al Mayers said in a statement. “This seamless stream of smart programming allows Bloomberg Surveillance to drive the conversation with best-in-class data checks — and a little bit of humor — to connect with our international audience each and every day.”

The new Bloomberg Surveillance capitalizes on an original show concept of Keene and Mayers and on years of providing viewers with insight on breaking news from key markets worldwide.

Surveillance: Early Edition features global political-economic conversation with Lacqua and the transatlantic market perspective of Miller and Leinz to move the London morning forward and start the day in New York.

Miller will also anchor the 1-1:30 p.m. ET slot of Bloomberg Markets, while BNN Bloomberg’s Amanda Lang will join him from 1:30-2 p.m. ET. Miller will join Paul Sweeney as co-host of Bloomberg Radio’s Bloomberg Markets program from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. ET weekdays.

This is some positive news during what has been a difficult week for Bloomberg Media. It was reported by multiple outlets yesterday that Bloomberg News laid off around 90 members of its editorial team, including senior editors.

Bloomberg LP has roughly 20,000 employees overall.

Bloomberg News editor John Micklethwait told staff on Thursday that the restructuring aimed to streamline the editing process and help it become more “nimble”. The lay-offs were not driven by the financial performance of the company. “We have enormous resources; we should use them as well as we can,” Micklethwait said in an internal memo, shown below:

Bloomberg EIC John Micklethwait confirms layoffs in a memo to staff: “I am not going to pretend today is a happy day for the newsroom. It is always painful to tell journalists that they are losing their jobs.” I’m told the layoffs are affecting about 90 employees. pic.twitter.com/C5yVawHQFU — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) February 11, 2021

